Aditya Birla Group's Rs 50,000 Crore Vision for Rajasthan

The Aditya Birla Group is set to invest Rs 50,000 crore in Rajasthan, focusing on expanding its presence across cement, renewable energy, telecom, and retail sectors. This includes a Rs 6,000 crore infusion into renewable energy in the next two years and a significant increase in cement production capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:30 IST
The Aditya Birla Group, one of India's leading conglomerates, has unveiled ambitious investment plans worth Rs 50,000 crore for Rajasthan over the next few years. The initiative, headed by Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, aims to expand the group's existing operations across multiple sectors.

A significant portion, around Rs 6,000 crore, is designated for the renewable energy sector, reaffirming the group's commitment to sustainable development. This investment will be spread over a timeframe of one to two years, addressing the urgent need for cleaner energy solutions.

The conglomerate's thrust on expansion isn't limited to renewables. With intentions to ramp up cement production in Rajasthan by 10 million tonnes, Aditya Birla's UltraTech Cement will significantly increase its current 20 million tonnes capacity. Additionally, the group is also planning to establish a new jewellery manufacturing unit in the state, further diversifying their investment portfolio.

