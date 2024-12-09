Innovative Partnership Ignites Sustainable Farming in Ghana
Organic Microgreens Pvt. Ltd. (India) and the Center for Climate and Sustainability Empowerment (Ghana) have forged a new partnership at UNCCD COP 16 to advance sustainable farming in Ghanaian schools. The initiative focuses on hydroponics and microgreens cultivation, enhancing education, nutrition, and entrepreneurship, and supports Sustainable Development Goals.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic alliance unveiled at the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) 16th Conference of the Parties in Riyadh, Organic Microgreens Pvt. Ltd., an Indian agri-edtech startup, and Ghana's Center for Climate and Sustainability Empowerment have officially partnered. Their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) sets the stage for implementing the innovative OMG Lab Initiative in Ghanaian schools.
Utilizing cutting-edge farming technologies like hydroponics and microgreens cultivation, this initiative aims to imbue students with practical knowledge and awareness of sustainable practices. The program is poised to tackle critical areas such as food security, environmental stewardship, and entrepreneurial opportunities, aligning with several Sustainable Development Goals, notably Zero Hunger and Quality Education.
Sourabh Sindhe, the Founder of OMG, stressed the significance of integrating hands-on farming techniques in school curriculums to champion environmental stewardship and boost nutrition. Meanwhile, Kassim Hussein, Executive Director of CCSE, highlighted the collaboration's alignment with Ghana's national objectives for land restoration and community resilience. This landmark MOU underscores the potential of international cooperation in addressing pressing global challenges through education and innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Breaking Barriers: Empowering the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Through Education
Booming Bridges: Indian Students' Surge in US Education
GeneBlocks: Revolutionizing Genetics Education Through Serious Gaming
Indian Students Flock to US: A Growing Trend in Higher Education
ILO and Microsoft Launch AI-VIBES Series to Revolutionize Vocational Education in China