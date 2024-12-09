Innovative Partnership Ignites Sustainable Farming in Ghana

In a strategic alliance unveiled at the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) 16th Conference of the Parties in Riyadh, Organic Microgreens Pvt. Ltd., an Indian agri-edtech startup, and Ghana's Center for Climate and Sustainability Empowerment have officially partnered. Their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) sets the stage for implementing the innovative OMG Lab Initiative in Ghanaian schools.

Utilizing cutting-edge farming technologies like hydroponics and microgreens cultivation, this initiative aims to imbue students with practical knowledge and awareness of sustainable practices. The program is poised to tackle critical areas such as food security, environmental stewardship, and entrepreneurial opportunities, aligning with several Sustainable Development Goals, notably Zero Hunger and Quality Education.

Sourabh Sindhe, the Founder of OMG, stressed the significance of integrating hands-on farming techniques in school curriculums to champion environmental stewardship and boost nutrition. Meanwhile, Kassim Hussein, Executive Director of CCSE, highlighted the collaboration's alignment with Ghana's national objectives for land restoration and community resilience. This landmark MOU underscores the potential of international cooperation in addressing pressing global challenges through education and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)