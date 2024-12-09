Empowering Women: PM Modi Launches LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana

In a progressive step towards empowering women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana on Monday. This initiative by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) aims to enhance financial literacy among women and train them as insurance agents, targeting women aged 18-70 years with a minimum education of Class X.

Participants of the program will receive specialized training along with a stipend for the first three years to promote financial and insurance awareness. Upon completion of the training, these women will qualify as LIC agents, with further opportunities to advance to Development Officer roles. During the launch event, Modi distributed appointment certificates to future Bima Sakhis.

Highlighting previous campaigns like 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao', launched in Panipat, Modi emphasized the intent to empower women further through 'Bima Sakhi Yojana'. This effort is expected to significantly contribute to India's mission of 'Insurance for All'. Additionally, Modi laid the foundation for the Maharana Pratap Horticultural University in Karnal, aiming to foster research and crop diversification.

(With inputs from agencies.)