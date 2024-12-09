Left Menu

Empowering Women: PM Modi Launches LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana to empower women through financial literacy and employment as insurance agents. The initiative targets women aged 18-70, offering training, stipends, and future opportunities with LIC, contributing to India's 'Insurance for All' mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:12 IST
Empowering Women: PM Modi Launches LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana
PM Narendra Modi launching LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana from Panipat Haryana (Images: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a progressive step towards empowering women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana on Monday. This initiative by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) aims to enhance financial literacy among women and train them as insurance agents, targeting women aged 18-70 years with a minimum education of Class X.

Participants of the program will receive specialized training along with a stipend for the first three years to promote financial and insurance awareness. Upon completion of the training, these women will qualify as LIC agents, with further opportunities to advance to Development Officer roles. During the launch event, Modi distributed appointment certificates to future Bima Sakhis.

Highlighting previous campaigns like 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao', launched in Panipat, Modi emphasized the intent to empower women further through 'Bima Sakhi Yojana'. This effort is expected to significantly contribute to India's mission of 'Insurance for All'. Additionally, Modi laid the foundation for the Maharana Pratap Horticultural University in Karnal, aiming to foster research and crop diversification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024