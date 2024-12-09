Himachal's New Markets: A Step Towards Economic Empowerment
The Himachal Pradesh government is establishing regulated markets statewide, announced CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. These markets will offer fair prices for farmers' produce and strengthen the local economy. A market in Totu, inaugurated recently, will support local farmers by providing amenities and better market access, reducing financial losses.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh government is taking measures to boost the economy by setting up regulated markets across the state to ensure farmers receive fair prices for their produce, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. These markets aim to save time and enhance economic conditions for local farmers.
Speaking at the inauguration of a new market in Totu, constructed at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore, Sukhu emphasized the benefits this facility offers to farmers from several panchayats, including improved access and prosperity from better pricing of cash crops and vegetables. The market includes numerous amenities aimed at uplifting the local agricultural community.
Sukhu underscored the progress made under his government, including the addition of essential infrastructure, healthcare facilities, and employment opportunities. Courting comparisons with the previous BJP administration, he highlighted increased development in Shimla Rural and reaffirmed commitments to enhance education and healthcare over the next three years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rebuilding Power: Global Aid Boosts Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure
Mykolaiv Power Infrastructure Under Attack
Ukrainian Forces Hit Key Russian Infrastructure Overnight
Adani Group Achieves Substantial Growth with Strong Infrastructure Performance
Innovations and Infrastructure: Government's Major Boost for India's Future