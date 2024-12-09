Left Menu

Himachal's New Markets: A Step Towards Economic Empowerment

The Himachal Pradesh government is establishing regulated markets statewide, announced CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. These markets will offer fair prices for farmers' produce and strengthen the local economy. A market in Totu, inaugurated recently, will support local farmers by providing amenities and better market access, reducing financial losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:09 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government is taking measures to boost the economy by setting up regulated markets across the state to ensure farmers receive fair prices for their produce, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. These markets aim to save time and enhance economic conditions for local farmers.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new market in Totu, constructed at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore, Sukhu emphasized the benefits this facility offers to farmers from several panchayats, including improved access and prosperity from better pricing of cash crops and vegetables. The market includes numerous amenities aimed at uplifting the local agricultural community.

Sukhu underscored the progress made under his government, including the addition of essential infrastructure, healthcare facilities, and employment opportunities. Courting comparisons with the previous BJP administration, he highlighted increased development in Shimla Rural and reaffirmed commitments to enhance education and healthcare over the next three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

