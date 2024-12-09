Left Menu

Revising Train Timings for Spiritual Convenience

Karnataka Energy Minister K J George has requested Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to adjust the timings of the Vande Bharat trains between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi. The current schedule is inconvenient for devotees visiting Mantralayam for Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy's darshan, which ends at 8.30 pm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:58 IST
Karnataka's Energy Minister K J George has made a formal appeal to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking an alteration in the schedule of the Vande Bharat trains operating between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi. The call for change comes as current timings hinder devotees traveling to Mantralayam for spiritual visits.

Minister George detailed in a letter that the train, numbered 22232, departs from Bengaluru at 2.40 pm reaching its destination, Kalaburagi, late in the evening. This timing leaves devotees unable to partake in the darshan at Mantralayam, which concludes at 8.30 pm.

The minister proposed revised timings, suggesting a morning departure to better accommodate visitors. Such changes, he argued, would not only benefit travelers spiritually but could also potentially increase rail revenue and decrease road traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

