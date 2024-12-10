Left Menu

Tragic Mumbai Bus Accident: Death Toll Rises to Six

A tragic bus accident in Mumbai's Kurla area resulted in six deaths and 43 injuries. The driver lost control, leading to a crash involving pedestrians and vehicles. The bus, operated by BEST on route A322, was a 12-meter electric vehicle from Olectra Greentech. The police have since redirected traffic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 09:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 09:06 IST
Tragic Mumbai Bus Accident: Death Toll Rises to Six
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A severe bus accident occurred in Mumbai's Kurla neighborhood on Monday, escalating the death toll to six, according to officials on Tuesday. Reports confirm that 43 individuals were wounded, contrary to initial figures suggesting 22 injuries.

Authorities disclosed that the incident unfolded at approximately 9:30 PM when the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to catastrophic consequences as the bus accelerated uncontrollably. The driver, Sanjay More, has been detained by the police.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus, on its route from Kurla station to Sakinaka, veered into pedestrians and multiple vehicles before halting in Buddha Colony. This 12-meter electric vehicle, manufactured by Olectra Greentech, was operating on a wet lease. Mumbai police have since shut the SG Barve Marg, redirecting traffic to maintain public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024