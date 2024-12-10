Tragic Mumbai Bus Accident: Death Toll Rises to Six
A tragic bus accident in Mumbai's Kurla area resulted in six deaths and 43 injuries. The driver lost control, leading to a crash involving pedestrians and vehicles. The bus, operated by BEST on route A322, was a 12-meter electric vehicle from Olectra Greentech. The police have since redirected traffic.
- Country:
- India
A severe bus accident occurred in Mumbai's Kurla neighborhood on Monday, escalating the death toll to six, according to officials on Tuesday. Reports confirm that 43 individuals were wounded, contrary to initial figures suggesting 22 injuries.
Authorities disclosed that the incident unfolded at approximately 9:30 PM when the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to catastrophic consequences as the bus accelerated uncontrollably. The driver, Sanjay More, has been detained by the police.
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus, on its route from Kurla station to Sakinaka, veered into pedestrians and multiple vehicles before halting in Buddha Colony. This 12-meter electric vehicle, manufactured by Olectra Greentech, was operating on a wet lease. Mumbai police have since shut the SG Barve Marg, redirecting traffic to maintain public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Switch Mobility & Vertelo Propel India's Electric Vehicle Future
Britain's Electric Vehicle Targets Under Review Amid Industry Concerns
Delhi Extends Electric Vehicle Policy Amid Air Quality Concerns
Britain's Electric Vehicle Rules Under Review Amid Industry Concerns
Electric vehicles purchased on Jan 1, 2024 and after to get subsidy, road tax exemption: CM Atishi. \R