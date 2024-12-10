Tragic Mumbai Bus Accident: Death Toll Rises to Six

A severe bus accident occurred in Mumbai's Kurla neighborhood on Monday, escalating the death toll to six, according to officials on Tuesday. Reports confirm that 43 individuals were wounded, contrary to initial figures suggesting 22 injuries.

Authorities disclosed that the incident unfolded at approximately 9:30 PM when the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to catastrophic consequences as the bus accelerated uncontrollably. The driver, Sanjay More, has been detained by the police.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus, on its route from Kurla station to Sakinaka, veered into pedestrians and multiple vehicles before halting in Buddha Colony. This 12-meter electric vehicle, manufactured by Olectra Greentech, was operating on a wet lease. Mumbai police have since shut the SG Barve Marg, redirecting traffic to maintain public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)