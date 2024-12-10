Boeing Resumes 737 MAX Production Amid Financial Recovery Efforts

Boeing has restarted production of its 737 MAX jetliner, seen as crucial to the planemaker's financial recovery. This follows a seven-week strike by 33,000 factory workers. Boeing currently holds approximately 4,200 orders for the aircraft, which remains a key component of the company's strategy amidst rising global demand for air travel.

Production resumption was confirmed on Friday by sources familiar with the matter, though Boeing has not commented officially. This move had not been publicly announced before. The head of the FAA, Mike Whitaker, noted that while production had yet to officially resume, plans were in place for later in the month.

Boeing's goal to increase production to 56 planes a month has faced several obstacles, including two fatal accidents, pandemic disruptions, and regulatory scrutiny. The FAA currently limits production to 38 planes per month. Analysts from Jefferies predict an average of 29 planes to be produced monthly by 2025.

