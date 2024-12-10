Left Menu

Boeing Resumes 737 MAX Production Amid Financial Recovery Efforts

Boeing has resumed production of the 737 MAX jetliner following a seven-week strike by factory workers. The resumption is vital to Boeing's financial recovery, with around 4,200 orders awaiting fulfillment. Challenges such as safety concerns, regulatory hurdles, and supply chain issues have impacted production plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:34 IST
Boeing Resumes 737 MAX Production Amid Financial Recovery Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boeing has restarted production of its 737 MAX jetliner, seen as crucial to the planemaker's financial recovery. This follows a seven-week strike by 33,000 factory workers. Boeing currently holds approximately 4,200 orders for the aircraft, which remains a key component of the company's strategy amidst rising global demand for air travel.

Production resumption was confirmed on Friday by sources familiar with the matter, though Boeing has not commented officially. This move had not been publicly announced before. The head of the FAA, Mike Whitaker, noted that while production had yet to officially resume, plans were in place for later in the month.

Boeing's goal to increase production to 56 planes a month has faced several obstacles, including two fatal accidents, pandemic disruptions, and regulatory scrutiny. The FAA currently limits production to 38 planes per month. Analysts from Jefferies predict an average of 29 planes to be produced monthly by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024