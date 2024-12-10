Bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024: Pioneering Construction Innovations
Bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024, starting December 11, promises dynamic developments with over 1,000 global brands. Inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari, the expo includes the new Demtech India for demolition innovations and features a NASSCOM Pavilion showcasing tech advancements, and a Finance Zone to foster industry collaboration.
The upcoming bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024 is set to break new ground with over 1,000 brands from around 100 countries participating in the prestigious four-day event commencing on December 11, 2024, at Greater Noida's India Expo Centre.
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the expo, which anticipates a turnout of 75,000 visitors. The event is bolstered by the addition of Demtech India 2024, focusing on demolition technology advancements.
Bhupinder Singh, CEO of Messe Muenchen India, emphasized bridging global innovation with local strengths, while Dimitrov Krishnan highlighted the importance of cutting-edge technology, skill development, and partnerships in achieving 'Viksit Bharat'—a vision for a developed India.
