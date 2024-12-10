Himachal Pradesh Pioneers Green Corridors Transformation
The Himachal Pradesh government has inked an MoU with EVI Technology and Jio-bp to enhance facilities along five green corridors. These initiatives aim to establish EV charging stations, amenities, and supermarkets, aligning with the state's goal to become a Green Energy State by 2026.
The Himachal Pradesh government has taken a significant step towards environmental sustainability by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EVI Technology and Jio-bp. This agreement focuses on enhancing facilities across five key green corridors within the state.
Transport Department Director D C Negi formalized the MoU on the state's behalf, with representation from Rahul Soni of EVI Technology and Avinash Sharma of Jio-bp. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that these companies would develop corridors such as Mandi-Jogindernagar-Pathankot and others, with work scheduled for completion within a year.
This ambitious initiative will see the establishment of 41 EV charging stations and other public amenities. As part of its green agenda, the state aims to transition its entire transport fleet to electric vehicles and inspire private vehicle owners to follow suit.
