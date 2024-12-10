Left Menu

Amazon's 15-Minute Delivery Pilot: A Game Changer in India's Quick Commerce Market

Amazon is launching a 15-minute delivery pilot in Bengaluru, entering India's quick commerce market. With a strategy focused on selection, value, and convenience, Amazon aims to address shifting consumer behaviors and capitalize on the market's explosive growth, expected to reach USD 40 billion by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:23 IST
Amazon's 15-Minute Delivery Pilot: A Game Changer in India's Quick Commerce Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon, the e-commerce giant, is gearing up for a new venture in India's rapid-growing quick commerce market with a 15-minute delivery pilot beginning this month in Bengaluru. This strategic move positions Amazon against emerging players like Blinkit and Zepto, which have achieved notable success.

Samir Kumar, Country Manager of Amazon India, emphasized the company's focus on providing a vast selection at the fastest possible speeds to deliver everyday essentials within minutes. He outlined Amazon's ambition to expand its profitable business across every pin-code in India by emphasizing selection, speed, and value.

The quick commerce sector in India is poised for explosive growth, projected to rocket from USD 6.1 billion in 2024 to USD 40 billion by 2030, according to Datum Intelligence. Amazon's entry highlights the significant shifts in consumer behavior, as these platforms begin to capture a larger share of traditional Kirana shop sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024