Amazon's 15-Minute Delivery Pilot: A Game Changer in India's Quick Commerce Market

Amazon, the e-commerce giant, is gearing up for a new venture in India's rapid-growing quick commerce market with a 15-minute delivery pilot beginning this month in Bengaluru. This strategic move positions Amazon against emerging players like Blinkit and Zepto, which have achieved notable success.

Samir Kumar, Country Manager of Amazon India, emphasized the company's focus on providing a vast selection at the fastest possible speeds to deliver everyday essentials within minutes. He outlined Amazon's ambition to expand its profitable business across every pin-code in India by emphasizing selection, speed, and value.

The quick commerce sector in India is poised for explosive growth, projected to rocket from USD 6.1 billion in 2024 to USD 40 billion by 2030, according to Datum Intelligence. Amazon's entry highlights the significant shifts in consumer behavior, as these platforms begin to capture a larger share of traditional Kirana shop sales.

