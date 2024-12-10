Foggy Tragedy: Two Dead in Jharkhand Highway Accident

A tragic accident claimed the lives of a trucker and a handyman in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Tuesday, authorities reported.

The incident occurred in the Chutupalu valley, a well-known accident-prone area on the Ranchi-Ramgarh highway, with dense fog likely contributing to the mishap, according to police sources.

The ill-fated Punjab-registered trailer, carrying TMT bars, was en route to Ramgarh from Ranchi when it veered into a 20-foot deep ditch. Promptly responding to the emergency, police arrived at the scene to retrieve the bodies. Krishna Kumar, officer-in-charge of the Ramgarh police station, confirmed that the trailer's owner had been notified and efforts to identify the victims were ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)