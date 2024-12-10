Left Menu

Boeing Resumes 737 Max Production Amid Financial Challenges

Boeing restarts production of its 737 Max planes after a workers' strike and various manufacturing issues. The company aims to increase production to recover financially after prior crashes. Despite recent challenges, Boeing hopes to reassure regulators and boost its monthly output.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:24 IST
Boeing Resumes 737 Max Production Amid Financial Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Boeing has resumed production of its 737 Max aircraft, marking a significant development after a lengthy strike involving 33,000 workers ended earlier this month.

Production resumed at the company's Renton, Washington plant post a comprehensive review and rectification process of potential issues, as announced by Boeing on Tuesday.

The aerospace giant's shares experienced a 5% rise in late-morning trading, amid a backdrop of halted production due to repeated manufacturing flaws in recent years.

In a statement, Boeing highlighted its systematic efforts to restart factory operations in the Pacific Northwest, with plans for its Everett programs to follow suit shortly.

However, Boeing's production of Max jets has been capped by the Federal Aviation Administration at 38 per month since January, following an incident. The company aims to restore confidence in its safety standards to ramp up production further.

The ongoing financial struggles, exacerbated by past 737 Max crashes, have led Boeing to announce job cuts and a new stock issuance to stabilize its financial outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024