Boeing Resumes 737 Max Production Amid Financial Challenges

Boeing has resumed production of its 737 Max aircraft, marking a significant development after a lengthy strike involving 33,000 workers ended earlier this month.

Production resumed at the company's Renton, Washington plant post a comprehensive review and rectification process of potential issues, as announced by Boeing on Tuesday.

The aerospace giant's shares experienced a 5% rise in late-morning trading, amid a backdrop of halted production due to repeated manufacturing flaws in recent years.

In a statement, Boeing highlighted its systematic efforts to restart factory operations in the Pacific Northwest, with plans for its Everett programs to follow suit shortly.

However, Boeing's production of Max jets has been capped by the Federal Aviation Administration at 38 per month since January, following an incident. The company aims to restore confidence in its safety standards to ramp up production further.

The ongoing financial struggles, exacerbated by past 737 Max crashes, have led Boeing to announce job cuts and a new stock issuance to stabilize its financial outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)