China's Pivotal Currency Strategy Amid Trade Tensions
China is contemplating letting the yuan weaken in 2025 to offset potential higher U.S. tariffs under a possible second Trump presidency. The move aims to boost export competitiveness and ease monetary policy. However, risks include potential backlash and further trade tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:36 IST
China's top leaders are evaluating strategies to let the yuan weaken in 2025, anticipating increased U.S. tariffs if Donald Trump secures a second presidency.
The proposed depreciation could improve export competitiveness and provide economic stimulus amid trade tensions. Sources indicate discussions are ongoing, with officials considering market-driven yuan valuation.
As China's economic policies remain under scrutiny, analysts warn of potential international backlash if currency adjustments are too aggressive, threatening further trade conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement