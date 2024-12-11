Left Menu

China's Pivotal Currency Strategy Amid Trade Tensions

China is contemplating letting the yuan weaken in 2025 to offset potential higher U.S. tariffs under a possible second Trump presidency. The move aims to boost export competitiveness and ease monetary policy. However, risks include potential backlash and further trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's top leaders are evaluating strategies to let the yuan weaken in 2025, anticipating increased U.S. tariffs if Donald Trump secures a second presidency.

The proposed depreciation could improve export competitiveness and provide economic stimulus amid trade tensions. Sources indicate discussions are ongoing, with officials considering market-driven yuan valuation.

As China's economic policies remain under scrutiny, analysts warn of potential international backlash if currency adjustments are too aggressive, threatening further trade conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

