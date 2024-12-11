China's top leaders are evaluating strategies to let the yuan weaken in 2025, anticipating increased U.S. tariffs if Donald Trump secures a second presidency.

The proposed depreciation could improve export competitiveness and provide economic stimulus amid trade tensions. Sources indicate discussions are ongoing, with officials considering market-driven yuan valuation.

As China's economic policies remain under scrutiny, analysts warn of potential international backlash if currency adjustments are too aggressive, threatening further trade conflicts.

