Left Menu

Nirmala Sitharaman Calls for Strategic Industry Realignment

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged India Inc to integrate commercial goals with national priorities and strategic needs. Speaking at the CII Global Economic Policy Forum 2024, she emphasized realigning supply chains against geopolitical risks and collaborating with SMEs. Highlighting the need for sustainable finance, she advocated global normalcy restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:49 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman Calls for Strategic Industry Realignment
economy
  • Country:
  • India

At the CII Global Economic Policy Forum 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the need for Indian industry to integrate commercial considerations with national and strategic priorities.

She urged businesses to realign themselves, using lessons from the past decade, to reinforce supply chains against geopolitical threats, while promoting collaboration with SMEs for job creation.

Sitharaman underscored the importance of marrying economic decisions with political and strategic goals and warned against unsustainable debt burdening future generations, advocating for a global push towards normalcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024