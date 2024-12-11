Nirmala Sitharaman Calls for Strategic Industry Realignment
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged India Inc to integrate commercial goals with national priorities and strategic needs. Speaking at the CII Global Economic Policy Forum 2024, she emphasized realigning supply chains against geopolitical risks and collaborating with SMEs. Highlighting the need for sustainable finance, she advocated global normalcy restoration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:49 IST
- Country:
- India
At the CII Global Economic Policy Forum 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the need for Indian industry to integrate commercial considerations with national and strategic priorities.
She urged businesses to realign themselves, using lessons from the past decade, to reinforce supply chains against geopolitical threats, while promoting collaboration with SMEs for job creation.
Sitharaman underscored the importance of marrying economic decisions with political and strategic goals and warned against unsustainable debt burdening future generations, advocating for a global push towards normalcy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
