Nirmala Sitharaman Calls for Strategic Industry Realignment

At the CII Global Economic Policy Forum 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the need for Indian industry to integrate commercial considerations with national and strategic priorities.

She urged businesses to realign themselves, using lessons from the past decade, to reinforce supply chains against geopolitical threats, while promoting collaboration with SMEs for job creation.

Sitharaman underscored the importance of marrying economic decisions with political and strategic goals and warned against unsustainable debt burdening future generations, advocating for a global push towards normalcy.

