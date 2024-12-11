Left Menu

Technical Snag on Harbour Line Disrupts Commuter Services

A technical glitch between Panvel and Khandeswar stations disrupted Harbour line train services in Navi Mumbai, causing delays and inconvenience to commuters. The issue was identified in track circuits, impacting thousands of passengers. Efforts are underway to address the problem and resume normal operations.

Updated: 11-12-2024 16:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A technical snag between Panvel and Khandeswar stations disrupted local train services on the Harbour line in Navi Mumbai, affecting thousands of passengers on Wednesday. Commuters faced delays of up to 30 minutes, causing overcrowding and frustration among daily travelers.

Central Railway's chief PRO, Swapnil Nila, clarified that the delays stemmed from a malfunction in the track circuits connecting these stations. The railway authorities are working diligently to rectify the issue and restore normal services quickly.

The Harbour line serves as a crucial link between Navi Mumbai and other parts of the city, including south Mumbai and the western suburbs. With over a million daily commuters, the disruption has significantly impacted the daily lives of many.

(With inputs from agencies.)

