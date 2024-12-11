Tragedy Strikes: Differently-Abled Woman Fatally Hit by Bus

A differently-abled woman, identified as Nisha V from Poovar, met a tragic fate when she was struck by a state-run bus on Wednesday morning.

While crossing a bustling road to reach her workplace at the K-Rail office, Nisha was fatally hit by a KSRTC bus in Vazhuthacaud, according to local police reports.

Despite immediate medical attention at the government medical college, she succumbed to her severe injuries later in the afternoon, raising serious concerns about commuter safety on busy roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)