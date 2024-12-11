Tragedy Strikes: Differently-Abled Woman Fatally Hit by Bus
Nisha V, a differently-abled clerk in the K-Rail office, tragically lost her life after being struck by a government bus while crossing a busy road in Vazhuthacaud. Despite rushing her to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries. The incident has raised concerns about road safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:32 IST
- Country:
- India
A differently-abled woman, identified as Nisha V from Poovar, met a tragic fate when she was struck by a state-run bus on Wednesday morning.
While crossing a bustling road to reach her workplace at the K-Rail office, Nisha was fatally hit by a KSRTC bus in Vazhuthacaud, according to local police reports.
Despite immediate medical attention at the government medical college, she succumbed to her severe injuries later in the afternoon, raising serious concerns about commuter safety on busy roads.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement