An Indian student named Chiranjeevi Panguluri tragically died in a road accident in Leicestershire, England. He was a passenger in a car that crashed into a ditch. The driver and three other passengers were hospitalized, while one man, suspected of dangerous driving, was released on bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-12-2024 01:50 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 01:50 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Indian Student Dies in Leicestershire Road Accident
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An Indian student, Chiranjeevi Panguluri, aged 32, has tragically lost his life in a road accident in Leicestershire, eastern England. The mishap led to four others sustaining serious injuries, as reported by the local police.

According to Leicestershire Police, Panguluri was a passenger in a grey Mazda 3 Tamura, traveling from Leicester towards Market Harborough when the car veered off the road and ended up in a ditch. He was declared dead at the scene, while the driver and three other co-passengers were hospitalized, with two male passengers still recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving but has since been released on bail. The police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the A6 that morning to come forward as they continue their investigation. Reportedly, all involved in the accident hail from Andhra Pradesh, India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

