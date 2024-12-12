Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Forecasts India's Economic Resurgence

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal confidently projects India's economic recovery by the fiscal year's end, despite a GDP growth slowdown to 5.4% in July-September. Highlighting factors like festive spending and rural rebound, Goyal foresees India remaining the world’s fastest-growing economy, driven by technological engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 12:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressed optimism on Thursday that India's economic growth will regain its momentum by the end of the fiscal year, despite global challenges.

He emphasized that India would continue to be the world's fastest-growing economy, citing a revival in rural growth, increased festive spending, and robust infrastructure developments as key drivers of this resurgence.

Despite a slowdown to a near two-year low GDP growth of 5.4% in the July-September quarter, Goyal believes advancements in technology and structural policy changes will propel India's economic trajectory forward, undeterred by opposition critiques.

(With inputs from agencies.)

