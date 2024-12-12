Piyush Goyal Forecasts India's Economic Resurgence
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal confidently projects India's economic recovery by the fiscal year's end, despite a GDP growth slowdown to 5.4% in July-September. Highlighting factors like festive spending and rural rebound, Goyal foresees India remaining the world’s fastest-growing economy, driven by technological engagement.
- Country:
- India
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressed optimism on Thursday that India's economic growth will regain its momentum by the end of the fiscal year, despite global challenges.
He emphasized that India would continue to be the world's fastest-growing economy, citing a revival in rural growth, increased festive spending, and robust infrastructure developments as key drivers of this resurgence.
Despite a slowdown to a near two-year low GDP growth of 5.4% in the July-September quarter, Goyal believes advancements in technology and structural policy changes will propel India's economic trajectory forward, undeterred by opposition critiques.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Panduit Corp. Expands Infrastructure with New Monterrey Facility
Africa Must Overcome Infrastructure Challenges to Harness Benefits of AI, Says Expert at 2024 African Economic Conference
West Bengal's Road to Progress: Massive Infrastructure Overhaul
Maharashtra Allocates Over Rs 179 Crore to Modernize Court Infrastructure
Piyush Goyal Highlights Opportunities for Collaboration in Agriculture, Defence, Aviation, and Renewable Energy