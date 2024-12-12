China Eyes $1 Billion Healthcare Investment in Pakistan
A Chinese delegation met with President Zardari in Pakistan to discuss a $1 billion investment in a medical city. The project, set for the Dhabeji Economic Zone, aims to enhance healthcare and includes interests in agriculture and energy. Bilateral economic ties are expected to strengthen.
A Chinese delegation has expressed keen interest in investing USD 1 billion in developing a medical city in Pakistan, as reported by state-run media on Thursday. The meeting held with President Asif Ali Zardari was also attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and China's Consul General in Karachi, Yang Yundong.
The primary focus of the discussions was on bolstering bilateral economic partnerships, particularly in healthcare, with plans for a first-of-its-kind fully integrated pharmaceutical and medical ecosystem in Pakistan. The proposed development is to be located in the Dhabeji Economic Zone following successful talks with the Sindh government.
Both countries reiterated their longstanding relationship and shared interests, with China expressing a broader interest in sectors such as agriculture, energy, and manufacturing. This move is anticipated to facilitate stronger economic and trade ties between Pakistan and China.
