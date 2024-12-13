Left Menu

Massive Delays Leave IndiGo Passengers Stranded in Istanbul

Hundreds of IndiGo passengers were left stranded at Istanbul Airport as flights to Mumbai and Delhi faced substantial delays. Despite the airline's apologies, passengers expressed frustration over poor facilities and lack of communication. Delays extended up to 24 hours, prompting several complaints on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of IndiGo passengers found themselves stranded at Istanbul Airport due to significant delays on flights to Mumbai and Delhi. The airline issued an apology, stressing their commitment to customer convenience, yet passengers expressed dissatisfaction over prolonged delays and inadequate facilities.

Operating daily flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul with Boeing 777 aircraft, IndiGo experienced delays that left many passengers waiting up to 24 hours. Passengers turned to social media to voice their frustrations, sharing stories of missed connections and lack of support from the airline.

In response to the wave of complaints, IndiGo assured passengers that their teams were working to address the issues at all contact points. Nonetheless, specific reasons for the delays remain undisclosed, leaving passengers seeking clarity and compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

