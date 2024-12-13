Levi Strauss India Shows Resilient Growth Amid Profit Dip

Levi Strauss (India) has reported a notable decline in profits for FY24, showcasing a 13.4 per cent drop to Rs 159.4 crore despite a rise in sales. The company's sales increased by 3.3 per cent, recording Rs 1,668.7 crore, according to its RoC filing.

The total revenue surged by 3.4 per cent to reach Rs 1,843.7 crore, attributed to gains from other income sources. Last fiscal year, the company had reported a standalone profit of Rs 184.1 crore, and product sales of Rs 1,615.1 crore.

Looking ahead, Levi Strauss (India) remains optimistic, highlighting strong support from its parent company and emphasizing the potential of the Indian market. Key growth drivers include the young population, urbanization, and rising digital penetration, indicating a promising outlook for future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)