Coast Guard Heroes: Dramatic Rescue at Sea
Seven people were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard and a fishing boat after their boat, 'Om Shree,' sank off the coast of Porbandar, Gujarat. The rescue involved swift coordination between Coast Guard ship C-161 and another fishing vessel, ensuring the safety of all passengers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Porbandar | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:47 IST
A tense rescue operation unfolded off the coast of Porbandar in Gujarat, as seven individuals were saved from a sinking vessel, according to reports from the Indian Coast Guard.
Responding to a distress signal, Coast Guard ship C-161, alongside a fishing boat, executed the rescue with precision, successfully retrieving the passengers from the compromised vessel, 'Om Shree.'
Five individuals were rescued by the fishing boat 'Kankeshwari,' with the remaining two saved by the Coast Guard. All were medically evaluated before being allowed to disembark at Mangrol.
