Coast Guard Heroes: Dramatic Rescue at Sea

A tense rescue operation unfolded off the coast of Porbandar in Gujarat, as seven individuals were saved from a sinking vessel, according to reports from the Indian Coast Guard.

Responding to a distress signal, Coast Guard ship C-161, alongside a fishing boat, executed the rescue with precision, successfully retrieving the passengers from the compromised vessel, 'Om Shree.'

Five individuals were rescued by the fishing boat 'Kankeshwari,' with the remaining two saved by the Coast Guard. All were medically evaluated before being allowed to disembark at Mangrol.

(With inputs from agencies.)