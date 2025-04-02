Left Menu

Navigating Controversy: Chinese Vessel's Voyage Raises Questions

China's embassy in Australia dismissed allegations connecting a research vessel's passage south of Australia to the nation's elections. The embassy clarified that the vessel is conducting routine scientific research, adhering to international waterways, and maintained communication with Australia regarding its activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 02-04-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 10:56 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's embassy in Australia has firmly rejected any reports alleging that the presence of a Chinese research vessel south of the country is linked to upcoming federal elections. The embassy maintains that the vessel's journey is unrelated to China-Australia relations.

According to a statement released by the embassy on Wednesday, the recent maneuvers of the Chinese research ship are purely part of its routine scientific mission. The vessel's route was planned following international maritime guidelines.

Additionally, the Chinese embassy emphasized that it had kept Australia well-informed and in constant communication regarding the ship's activities, aiming to dispel any concerns or misconceptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

