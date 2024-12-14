Left Menu

China Targets 5% Economic Growth Amid Global Uncertainty

China's economy is set to grow by 5% this year, contributing to 30% of global growth. Deputy Director Han Wenxiu emphasized boosting domestic consumption and maintaining economic stability through policy adjustments. The government plans to issue more debt and loosen monetary policy amid ongoing trade tensions with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 10:22 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 10:22 IST
China Targets 5% Economic Growth Amid Global Uncertainty

China's economy is on track to expand by approximately 5% this year, as disclosed by Han Wenxiu, the deputy director of the central financial and economic affairs commission. This growth supports nearly 30% of the global economic progress, he revealed during an economic conference.

Addressing the need to invigorate domestic consumption, Han highlighted the importance of viewing domestic demand expansion as a strategic long-term focus to drive economic growth. The country aims to stabilize growth through fiscal and monetary policy adaptations, acknowledging potential trade challenges with the United States.

In response to these challenges, China has committed to issuing additional debt and adjusting its monetary policy. Despite anticipated economic headwinds, China's foreign exchange reserves are expected to stay above $3.2 trillion, with employment and prices predicted to remain stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024