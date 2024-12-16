Left Menu

MAHE Triumphs with CII Industry-Academia Partnership Award 2024

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) received the prestigious CII Industry-Academia Partnership Award 2024 in the platinum category. The accolade, awarded during a CII summit in Delhi, commends MAHE's exceptional efforts in bridging academia and industry. This recognition reinforces MAHE's leadership in fostering cooperative growth and innovative research collaborations.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Wins Prestigious "CII Industry Academia Partnership Award 2024" in Platinum Category. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has earned the coveted CII Industry-Academia Partnership Award 2024 in the platinum segment, showcasing its leadership in creating robust links between academia and industry. The award ceremony took place on December 12, 2024, at The Lalit in New Delhi, during the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Summit on Technology, Intellectual Property, and Industry-Academia Partnerships.

This accolade applauds MAHE's significant contributions to innovation and its commitment to forging meaningful alliances that tackle global challenges. Dr. Raviraja N. S., Chief Operating Officer, and Dr. Harish Kumar S., Director of Corporate Relations at MAHE, accepted the award. The conference was also attended by Shrinidhi Kamath, Assistant Director, and Dr. S. Varadharajan, Coordinator of Intellectual Property Rights and the Technology Transfer Office, who represented MAHE.

Vice-Chancellor Lt Gen (Dr) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), expressed that this recognition further cements MAHE's position as a leader in industry-academia partnership initiatives. MAHE's vision to build a bridge that nurtures creativity and provides practical solutions to pressing issues has been pivotal. The award acknowledges MAHE's initiatives in intellectual property development, research collaborations, and an efficient technology transfer ecosystem - affirming its role as a leader in knowledge sharing and cooperative growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

