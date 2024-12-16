Left Menu

Delhi Airport Connects the World: A New Milestone

Delhi airport, operated by DIAL, now connects 150 destinations, marking a milestone as India's first airport to achieve this feat. AirAsia X's new Delhi-Bangkok direct flight is the 150th route. Half of India's long-haul passengers and major flights operate through this crucial hub, handling 1,400 flights daily.

Updated: 16-12-2024 17:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first airport in India to connect 150 destinations. This development was marked by Thai AirAsia X launching a direct flight from Delhi to Bangkok's Don Mueang (DMK), as announced in a recent release.

The airport has emerged as a crucial hub for India's long-haul flights, with 88% of all long-haul destinations from the country accessible via Delhi. Furthermore, 56% of long-haul weekly departures from India are routed through this key airport.

In a testament to its growing importance, almost half of the long-haul passengers in India chose Delhi as their starting point. DIAL oversees approximately 1,400 flight movements daily, underscoring the airport's pivotal role in global connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

