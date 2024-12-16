Left Menu

Berlin-Paris High-Speed Link: A Symbol of European Unity

Germany and France have introduced a direct high-speed train service between Berlin and Paris, symbolizing their friendship. Despite its eight-hour duration, it aims to enhance railway convenience. Deutsche Bahn is striving for improved punctuality amid modernization efforts. The service is part of broader European train timetable updates.

Updated: 16-12-2024 17:30 IST
  • Germany

Germany and France launched a new direct high-speed train between Berlin and Paris on Monday, seen as a sign of their strong bilateral friendship and a step towards boosting European rail travel. Despite the new service's eight-hour travel time, it aims to offer added convenience for passengers.

The bullet train, operated by German company Deutsche Bahn, is not expected to drastically alter the travel scene but marks a move towards improving punctuality, with only 60% of long-distance trains arriving on time last month. Deutsche Bahn plans to enhance this to over 75% by 2027, focusing on modernization.

This latest addition is part of the annual update of European train schedules and includes a new direct connection between Munich and Amsterdam, highlighting efforts to encourage train travel across Europe and strengthen connections between major European cities.

