Shimla Gears Up: New Traffic Plan to Ease Festive Rush
Shimla district administration is set to implement a special traffic management plan effective December 20 to January 20. The plan aims to handle an influx of vehicles, introducing crash barriers, temporary parking, and specific truck entry times. Home guards and emergency teams will bolster road safety efforts during this period.
- Country:
- India
The Shimla district administration will implement a specialized traffic management system from December 20 to January 20. This initiative was discussed and finalized during a road safety meeting chaired by Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap on Monday.
Approximately 5 lakh vehicles are anticipated to enter Shimla during this period. To accommodate residents and tourists, a comprehensive traffic plan has been formulated. Features include crash barriers at accident-prone areas like Chopal and Rampur, facilitated by a proposed Rs 40 lakh budget per region, pending government approval.
Traffic management will also involve the deployment of 80 home guards, temporary tourist parking, and restricted entry for large trucks within specific hours. Quick Response Teams will be stationed at strategic locations, while new signage and snow clearance equipment will ensure smooth and safe travel during the festive season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bengali Signage Mandate: KMC's Cultural Push in Kolkata
Delhi LG Saxena Welcomes New Wave of Home Guards
Boosting Security: Delhi's Plan to Enroll 15,000 More Home Guards
Assam Governor attends celebrations of All India Civil Defence and Home Guards Day
Uttarakhand CM Announces Incentives and Welfare for Home Guards