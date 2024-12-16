Shimla Gears Up: New Traffic Plan to Ease Festive Rush

The Shimla district administration will implement a specialized traffic management system from December 20 to January 20. This initiative was discussed and finalized during a road safety meeting chaired by Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap on Monday.

Approximately 5 lakh vehicles are anticipated to enter Shimla during this period. To accommodate residents and tourists, a comprehensive traffic plan has been formulated. Features include crash barriers at accident-prone areas like Chopal and Rampur, facilitated by a proposed Rs 40 lakh budget per region, pending government approval.

Traffic management will also involve the deployment of 80 home guards, temporary tourist parking, and restricted entry for large trucks within specific hours. Quick Response Teams will be stationed at strategic locations, while new signage and snow clearance equipment will ensure smooth and safe travel during the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)