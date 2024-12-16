Left Menu

Shimla Gears Up: New Traffic Plan to Ease Festive Rush

Shimla district administration is set to implement a special traffic management plan effective December 20 to January 20. The plan aims to handle an influx of vehicles, introducing crash barriers, temporary parking, and specific truck entry times. Home guards and emergency teams will bolster road safety efforts during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:17 IST
Shimla Gears Up: New Traffic Plan to Ease Festive Rush
  • Country:
  • India

The Shimla district administration will implement a specialized traffic management system from December 20 to January 20. This initiative was discussed and finalized during a road safety meeting chaired by Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap on Monday.

Approximately 5 lakh vehicles are anticipated to enter Shimla during this period. To accommodate residents and tourists, a comprehensive traffic plan has been formulated. Features include crash barriers at accident-prone areas like Chopal and Rampur, facilitated by a proposed Rs 40 lakh budget per region, pending government approval.

Traffic management will also involve the deployment of 80 home guards, temporary tourist parking, and restricted entry for large trucks within specific hours. Quick Response Teams will be stationed at strategic locations, while new signage and snow clearance equipment will ensure smooth and safe travel during the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024