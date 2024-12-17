Left Menu

A B Cotspin Secures Major Repeat Order, Strengthens Market Position

A B Cotspin India Ltd. has received a repeat order worth Rs 5.35 Cr for 273 MT of Cotton Yarn, highlighting its market strength and commitment to sustainability. With a robust order pipeline, the company is poised for growth, aiming for significant sales and EBITDA projections in FY 2024-25.

A B Cotspin India Ltd. Secures Significant Repeat Order Worth Rs. 5.35 Cr. Image Credit: ANI
A B Cotspin India Ltd., a prominent textile manufacturer based in North India, has announced the receipt of a substantial repeat order amounting to Rs 5.35 crore for the delivery of 273 MT of Cotton Yarn. This development highlights the company's continual growth trajectory and the confidence that customers have in its superior-quality products.

This achievement underscores A B Cotspin's robust market position and its unwavering dedication to sustainability and innovation within the textile industry. Cotton Yarn's production is known for being environmentally and socially responsible, aligning with the company's strategic focus on sustainable practices to meet the evolving needs of eco-conscious consumers.

Deepak Garg, Managing Director of A B Cotspin India, expressed delight over securing this significant repeat order, emphasizing the trust it represents in the company's ability to consistently deliver high-quality products. With a current order book valued at approximately Rs 26.35 crore, A B Cotspin is strategically positioned to meet future demand and sustain growth. The order flow supports the firm's financial projections, aiming for sales between Rs 275 crore and Rs 290 crore and an EBITDA of around Rs 32 crore for FY 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

