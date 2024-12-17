Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki India Surpasses 20 Lakh Production Milestone in 2024

Maruti Suzuki India achieved a milestone by producing over 20 lakh vehicles in a calendar year for the first time in 2024. The company is the first among Suzuki's global facilities to reach this level. Ertiga marked the 2 millionth vehicle produced at its Manesar plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:38 IST
Maruti Suzuki India Surpasses 20 Lakh Production Milestone in 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

For the first time in 2024, Maruti Suzuki India announced it has crossed the significant benchmark of producing over 20 lakh vehicles within a calendar year. This milestone marks a first not only for the company but also among all Suzuki Motor Corporation's global manufacturing facilities, according to a company statement.

The 2 millionth vehicle, an Ertiga, was rolled off the production line at Maruti Suzuki's Manesar facility. The company stated that 60 percent of their vehicles were manufactured in Haryana and 40 percent in Gujarat. Among their top manufactured models in 2024 were Baleno, Fronx, Ertiga, WagonR, and Brezza.

With three primary manufacturing facilities located in Gurgaon, Manesar, and Hansalpur, Maruti Suzuki India boasts an annual production capacity of 23.5 lakh units. To meet increasing global automobile demands, the company plans to expand this capacity to 40 lakh units annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024