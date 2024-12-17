Maruti Suzuki India Surpasses 20 Lakh Production Milestone in 2024

For the first time in 2024, Maruti Suzuki India announced it has crossed the significant benchmark of producing over 20 lakh vehicles within a calendar year. This milestone marks a first not only for the company but also among all Suzuki Motor Corporation's global manufacturing facilities, according to a company statement.

The 2 millionth vehicle, an Ertiga, was rolled off the production line at Maruti Suzuki's Manesar facility. The company stated that 60 percent of their vehicles were manufactured in Haryana and 40 percent in Gujarat. Among their top manufactured models in 2024 were Baleno, Fronx, Ertiga, WagonR, and Brezza.

With three primary manufacturing facilities located in Gurgaon, Manesar, and Hansalpur, Maruti Suzuki India boasts an annual production capacity of 23.5 lakh units. To meet increasing global automobile demands, the company plans to expand this capacity to 40 lakh units annually.

