Manipur's Road to Progress: Major Funding Boost for NH-102A

The Manipur government has secured Rs 777.61 crore from the central government for the development of the Shangshak-Tengnoupal stretch of NH-102A. This investment aims to enhance connectivity, support eco-tourism, and stimulate economic growth by upgrading the road to a two-lane configuration connecting Ukhrul and Kamjong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Manipur government has received a significant financial boost with the approval of Rs 777.61 crore from the national coffers, aimed at upgrading the Shangshak-Tengnoupal stretch of National Highway 102A. The development was facilitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, reflecting their commitment to infrastructure advancement in the northeastern state.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Union Minister for their unwavering support to Manipur's development aspirations. The sanctioned funds will transform the existing single-lane road into a two-lane structure, enhancing connectivity and economic growth while promoting eco-tourism.

Union Minister Gadkari emphasized that the project, which spans 48 kilometers from Khonglo to Kasom-Khullen, will serve as a crucial link between Ukhrul and Kamjong districts. It aims to improve road capacity, reduce vehicle operating costs, and boost tourism, thereby driving socio-economic progress in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

