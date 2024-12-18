Left Menu

European Markets Rally on Tech Gains and Renault Surge Amid Fed Anticipation

European share indices closed positively, driven by technology stocks and a surge in Renault's shares. Gains were limited by caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision. The STOXX 600 rose 0.2% with tech leading, while U.S. economic data and global inflation mixed investor sentiment.

18-12-2024
European markets saw an upswing on Wednesday, largely fueled by robust performances in technology stocks and a significant rise in Renault shares. Despite these advances, investor caution lingered ahead of the Federal Reserve's crucial policy decision.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.2%, marking a break from a four-day losing streak. Technology stocks led the charge, gaining 1.1%, while French automaker Renault advanced 5.2% amidst reports of potential deeper collaborations with Honda and Nissan.

Anticipations of the Fed cutting rates by 25 basis points later in the day added to the market dynamics. Meanwhile, mixed U.S. economic data contributed to a complex global economic outlook, affecting investor attitudes.

