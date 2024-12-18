Left Menu

Tragedy off Mumbai Coast: 13 Dead in Naval Boat-Ferry Collision

A tragic collision occurred off Mumbai's coast between an Indian naval boat and a passenger ferry with over 100 passengers, resulting in at least 13 deaths. The naval craft lost control due to engine malfunction. Rescue operations continue as Prime Minister Modi announces financial aid to victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded off the coast of Mumbai on Wednesday when an Indian naval boat collided with a passenger ferry carrying over 100 people, leading to at least 13 fatalities. The mishap occurred due to an engine malfunction on the navy craft, causing it to lose control and collide with the ferry, which capsized, officials reported.

Local broadcasts displayed visuals of the devastating collision, showing a speedboat crashing into the passenger vessel. Survivors recounted the harrowing experience, with one passenger describing the panic and their eventual rescue after swimming for fifteen minutes.

In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences to the bereaved families and announced financial compensation for the victims. The ferry, Neelkamal, was en route to the Elephanta caves, a notable tourist site near Mumbai, when the accident occurred. Rescue operations remain in full swing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

