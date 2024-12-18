Tragedy off Mumbai Coast: 13 Dead in Naval Boat-Ferry Collision

A tragic incident unfolded off the coast of Mumbai on Wednesday when an Indian naval boat collided with a passenger ferry carrying over 100 people, leading to at least 13 fatalities. The mishap occurred due to an engine malfunction on the navy craft, causing it to lose control and collide with the ferry, which capsized, officials reported.

Local broadcasts displayed visuals of the devastating collision, showing a speedboat crashing into the passenger vessel. Survivors recounted the harrowing experience, with one passenger describing the panic and their eventual rescue after swimming for fifteen minutes.

In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences to the bereaved families and announced financial compensation for the victims. The ferry, Neelkamal, was en route to the Elephanta caves, a notable tourist site near Mumbai, when the accident occurred. Rescue operations remain in full swing.

(With inputs from agencies.)