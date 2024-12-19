Uttarakhand to Craft Destination Wedding Policy for Tourism Boost

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed the Tourism Department to draft a 'destination wedding' policy within a four-week deadline.

During a session of the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board in Dehradun, CM Dhami emphasized the necessity of developing wedding destinations across the state.

Officials have been directed to identify potential sites and prioritize building infrastructure facilities to support this new initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)