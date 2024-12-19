Heroic Rescues Amid Mumbai's Maritime Tragedy

Tragedy struck off the Mumbai coast as a passenger ferry, Neel Kamal, capsized following a collision with a Navy craft. The distressing incident occurred near Karanja, resulting in the death of thirteen individuals, while ninety-nine were rescued amidst the chaos.

The ferry was on its typical route from the Gateway of India to the tourist-frequented Elephanta Island when disaster struck. Locals such as Arif Bamane, a seasoned boat driver, and others sprang into action, rushing to the site despite the disarray they encountered.

Key rescue operations were carried out, prioritizing women and children. Swimming against a tide of panic, rescuers like Bamane and Iqbal Gothekar, another boat driver, managed to save numerous lives, demonstrating remarkable composure in exceptionally harrowing conditions.

