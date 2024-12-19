Heroic Rescues Amid Mumbai's Maritime Tragedy
A major maritime accident off Mumbai's coast saw a passenger ferry capsized after colliding with a Navy craft. Thirteen died and many were rescued, thanks to local boat operators' swift actions. They prioritized saving women and children, confronting chaos and devastation they had never seen before.
Tragedy struck off the Mumbai coast as a passenger ferry, Neel Kamal, capsized following a collision with a Navy craft. The distressing incident occurred near Karanja, resulting in the death of thirteen individuals, while ninety-nine were rescued amidst the chaos.
The ferry was on its typical route from the Gateway of India to the tourist-frequented Elephanta Island when disaster struck. Locals such as Arif Bamane, a seasoned boat driver, and others sprang into action, rushing to the site despite the disarray they encountered.
Key rescue operations were carried out, prioritizing women and children. Swimming against a tide of panic, rescuers like Bamane and Iqbal Gothekar, another boat driver, managed to save numerous lives, demonstrating remarkable composure in exceptionally harrowing conditions.
