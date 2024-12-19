Global M&A Surge: Dealmaking to Exceed $4 Trillion in 2025

Top dealmakers anticipate that mergers and acquisitions (M&A) will reach over $4 trillion in 2025, the most substantial in four years, fueled by pro-business policies from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Investment experts expressed concerns about unpredictable interest rates and potential tariff issues that could complicate the closing of deals. However, they remain hopeful about the prospects for growth, particularly in cross-border transactions and sector consolidations.

The investment community expects heightened M&A activity, driven by favorable regulatory climate changes, as companies aim to realign geographic footprints and simplify equity stories, focusing on higher-return core businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)