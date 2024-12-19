JSW Infrastructure Targets Major Capacity Expansion by 2030
JSW Infrastructure Limited plans to boost its cargo capacity to 400 million tonnes annually by 2030 with a Capex of Rs 30,000 crores. Key initiatives include projects in Goa, Dharamtar, and Jaigarh, and new ports at Jatadhar, Keni, and Murbe, alongside a commitment to achieve net GHG emissions neutrality by 2050.
- Country:
- India
JSW Infrastructure Limited (JSWIL), under the JSW Group, has announced plans to elevate its cargo-handling capacity to 400 million tonnes per annum by the fiscal year 2030. This ambitious target comes with an estimated capital expenditure of Rs 30,000 crores for the period between FY25 and FY30, as per statements made on Thursday.
The company has initiated several significant projects, including improvements at existing ports in Goa, Dharamtar, and Jaigarh, as well as new greenfield ports at Jatadhar, Keni, and Murbe. Additionally, JSWIL has bolstered its logistics solutions through strategic acquisitions like Navkar Corporation and a slurry pipeline project, enhancing its operational capabilities.
With an emphasis on broadening its customer base, JSWIL has notably increased the share of third-party cargo from 5% in FY19 to 48% in 1HFY25, aiming for a balanced customer mix for better profitability. The company is committed to cutting direct GHG emissions to net zero by 2050, aligning its operations with sustainable environmental practices.
Rinkesh Roy, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Infrastructure, expressed confidence in the company's direction, citing its dedication to supporting India's economic and infrastructural developments. Similarly, CFO and Director Lalit Singhvi highlighted the company's solid financial standing and its readiness to undertake expansions and acquisitions without incurring net debt.
JSWIL operates ten strategically positioned port concessions along India's coasts and extends its reach internationally with a large liquid tank storage terminal in Fujairah, UAE. These facilities are equipped to manage a wide variety of cargo types, ensuring efficient turnaround and optimal use of resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Battle for Redemption in Matchweek 11
Heroic Goalkeeping Scripts Narrow Loss for India at Asian Women's Handball Championship
FC Goa Triumphs 2-0 over Hyderabad FC in Manolo Marquez's 100th ISL Game
FC Goa Triumphs in Marquez's 100th ISL Match with 2-0 Win Over Hyderabad FC
Goa's Tourism Crackdown: Ensuring Compliance with Hotel Registrations