JSW Infrastructure Targets Major Capacity Expansion by 2030

JSW Infrastructure Limited (JSWIL), under the JSW Group, has announced plans to elevate its cargo-handling capacity to 400 million tonnes per annum by the fiscal year 2030. This ambitious target comes with an estimated capital expenditure of Rs 30,000 crores for the period between FY25 and FY30, as per statements made on Thursday.

The company has initiated several significant projects, including improvements at existing ports in Goa, Dharamtar, and Jaigarh, as well as new greenfield ports at Jatadhar, Keni, and Murbe. Additionally, JSWIL has bolstered its logistics solutions through strategic acquisitions like Navkar Corporation and a slurry pipeline project, enhancing its operational capabilities.

With an emphasis on broadening its customer base, JSWIL has notably increased the share of third-party cargo from 5% in FY19 to 48% in 1HFY25, aiming for a balanced customer mix for better profitability. The company is committed to cutting direct GHG emissions to net zero by 2050, aligning its operations with sustainable environmental practices.

Rinkesh Roy, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Infrastructure, expressed confidence in the company's direction, citing its dedication to supporting India's economic and infrastructural developments. Similarly, CFO and Director Lalit Singhvi highlighted the company's solid financial standing and its readiness to undertake expansions and acquisitions without incurring net debt.

JSWIL operates ten strategically positioned port concessions along India's coasts and extends its reach internationally with a large liquid tank storage terminal in Fujairah, UAE. These facilities are equipped to manage a wide variety of cargo types, ensuring efficient turnaround and optimal use of resources.

