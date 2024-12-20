Stalin's Surprise Visit Sparks Power Loom Reforms in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that a monthly electricity billing system for power loom units is under consideration. During a surprise visit, Stalin interacted with factory owners and workers, addressing their concerns. The government plans further improvements and reviews existing welfare schemes in the district.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin revealed that the state government is considering implementing a monthly electricity billing system for power loom units. This statement came during a surprise visit to a power loom unit where he engaged with both the owner and workers.
The loom owner expressed gratitude to Stalin for increasing the free electricity supply from 750 to 1,000 units, while advocating for a shift from a bi-monthly to a monthly billing system. Stalin assured that the proposal is under government consideration.
Following the visit, Stalin attended a DMK party meeting, urging cadres to strive for a victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. He emphasized the importance of unity among party leaders and members, and reviewed the execution of welfare schemes and grievance redressal measures in the district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam Cabinet Unveils Landmark Decisions in Infrastructure and Education
ENOC's HTL Completes Strategic Pipeline Project in Singapore, Boosting Energy Infrastructure
Biden’s Angola Visit Boosts Zambia-Lobito Rail Project; AFC Leads $1 Billion Infrastructure Investment
Maharashtra will continue on path of development in social, infrastructure, industrial sectors with speed: CM Devendra Fadnavis.
16th GRIHA Summit Concludes, Unveiling Innovative Sustainability Initiatives and a Forward-looking Vision for Resilient Infrastructure