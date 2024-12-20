Stalin's Surprise Visit Sparks Power Loom Reforms in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin revealed that the state government is considering implementing a monthly electricity billing system for power loom units. This statement came during a surprise visit to a power loom unit where he engaged with both the owner and workers.

The loom owner expressed gratitude to Stalin for increasing the free electricity supply from 750 to 1,000 units, while advocating for a shift from a bi-monthly to a monthly billing system. Stalin assured that the proposal is under government consideration.

Following the visit, Stalin attended a DMK party meeting, urging cadres to strive for a victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. He emphasized the importance of unity among party leaders and members, and reviewed the execution of welfare schemes and grievance redressal measures in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)