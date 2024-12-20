Left Menu

Stalin's Surprise Visit Sparks Power Loom Reforms in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that a monthly electricity billing system for power loom units is under consideration. During a surprise visit, Stalin interacted with factory owners and workers, addressing their concerns. The government plans further improvements and reviews existing welfare schemes in the district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 20-12-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 09:46 IST
Stalin's Surprise Visit Sparks Power Loom Reforms in Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin revealed that the state government is considering implementing a monthly electricity billing system for power loom units. This statement came during a surprise visit to a power loom unit where he engaged with both the owner and workers.

The loom owner expressed gratitude to Stalin for increasing the free electricity supply from 750 to 1,000 units, while advocating for a shift from a bi-monthly to a monthly billing system. Stalin assured that the proposal is under government consideration.

Following the visit, Stalin attended a DMK party meeting, urging cadres to strive for a victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. He emphasized the importance of unity among party leaders and members, and reviewed the execution of welfare schemes and grievance redressal measures in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024