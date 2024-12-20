Left Menu

Shree Cement's Bold Move: Rs 800 Crore Investment in Bihar Plant

Shree Cement, a major cement producer in India, plans to invest Rs 800 crore in establishing a cement plant in Bihar. This investment comes after signing an MoU with the Bihar government at the Bihar Business Connect 2024 summit, making it a strategic expansion for the Rajasthan-based company.

Updated: 20-12-2024 13:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shree Cement, one of India's top cement producers, announced its decision to invest Rs 800 crore in setting up a new cement plant in Bihar. The announcement was made by Managing Director H M Bangur during the Bihar Business Connect 2024 summit.

The company, which is promoted by the Bangur family, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bihar government. The plan involves establishing a cement plant with an annual capacity of 2 million tonnes in North-East Bihar.

Shree Cement currently boasts an installed capacity of 46.9 Million Tonnes Per Annum in India, and 50.9 Million Tonnes including overseas facilities. The company's strategic expansion projects are ongoing in various other Indian states such as Rajasthan, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

