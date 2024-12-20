Left Menu

Empowering Valuers: The 55th Indian Valuers Congress 2024

The 55th Indian Valuers Congress in Kochi underscored the critical role of valuation in economic decision-making. Organized by the Institution of Valuers, the event facilitated global collaborations and launched initiatives promoting technology, education, and inclusivity. Over 600 delegates focused on advancing the valuation profession through integrity and innovation.

Kochi played host to the 55th Indian Valuers Congress in December 2024, attracting over 600 participants eager to discuss valuation's growing importance in economic decision-making. The Institution of Valuers organized the event at the Gokulam Park Hotel & Convention Centre, spotlighting integrity and innovation in the valuation sector.

The Congress featured an array of dignitaries, including Hon'ble Justice Devan Ramachandran and industry leaders like Mr. Manoj K. Arora. The discussions revolved around expanding valuation prospects, digitization, and empowering emerging professionals, highlighting the theme, "Empowering Valuers: Upholding Integrity."

Initiatives announced at the event included global collaborations, specialized education programs, and new technology-driven tools such as the Valuers Data Interface. These steps aim to advance the profession, ensure ethical practices, and position Indian valuers as global leaders. Diversity and inclusivity efforts were also emphasized, with the formation of the Yuva Valuer and Nari Shakti Valuers Forums.

