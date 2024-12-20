IFC's $75M Boost: Revolutionizing India's Warehousing with Sustainable Bonds

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has taken a significant step in boosting India's warehousing sector by investing USD 75 million in a Sustainability Linked Bond issued by NDR InvIT. This is the first such bond by a warehousing InvIT in India, marking a strategic push towards sustainability in logistics infrastructure.

The investment by IFC, a World Bank Group member, is aimed at achieving EDGE Certification for existing facilities, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and lowering water consumption. This initiative is expected to raise capital for NDR's expansion plans and motivate other developers in India to improve their climate credentials.

Given the rapid growth of e-commerce and manufacturing, India's warehousing space is projected to expand significantly by 2030. IFC's investment underlines the critical role of sustainable warehousing in supporting economic growth and attracting global capital to this burgeoning sector.

