Left Menu

IFC's $75M Boost: Revolutionizing India's Warehousing with Sustainable Bonds

IFC invests $75 million in a Sustainability Linked Bond issued by NDR InvIT to enhance sustainable warehousing in India. This bold move aims to improve logistics infrastructure, lower emissions, and raise capital for expansion. It's a pivotal step towards modernizing India's warehousing sector amidst rapid e-commerce growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:09 IST
IFC's $75M Boost: Revolutionizing India's Warehousing with Sustainable Bonds
  • Country:
  • India

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has taken a significant step in boosting India's warehousing sector by investing USD 75 million in a Sustainability Linked Bond issued by NDR InvIT. This is the first such bond by a warehousing InvIT in India, marking a strategic push towards sustainability in logistics infrastructure.

The investment by IFC, a World Bank Group member, is aimed at achieving EDGE Certification for existing facilities, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and lowering water consumption. This initiative is expected to raise capital for NDR's expansion plans and motivate other developers in India to improve their climate credentials.

Given the rapid growth of e-commerce and manufacturing, India's warehousing space is projected to expand significantly by 2030. IFC's investment underlines the critical role of sustainable warehousing in supporting economic growth and attracting global capital to this burgeoning sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024