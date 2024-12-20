Finance Minister Leads Pre-Budget Talks in Jaisalmer

In the scenic city of Jaisalmer, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman led crucial pre-Budget discussions with representatives from States and Union Territories on Friday. Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary and chief ministers from multiple regions, including Goa and Meghalaya, were present to voice their unique regional economic needs and perspectives.

This high-profile meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, including the Secretaries of Economic Affairs and Expenditure. The strategic gathering comes ahead of the anticipated GST Council meeting scheduled for Saturday, highlighting the government's proactive approach to refining fiscal policies.

Minister Sitharaman has been actively engaging with diverse stakeholders such as MSMEs and economists, marking a meticulous effort to address varied economic concerns. With the annual Budget preparation underway, all eyes are set on the February 1, 2025 presentation, which is expected to offer key insights for future economic strategy during the Modi government's third term.

