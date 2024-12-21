Surajpur's Industrial Leap: UPSIDA's Infrastructure Overhaul

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) is expediting crucial infrastructure projects in Surajpur's industrial regions, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, officials disclosed recently. The strategic initiatives are part of the state's ambition to emerge as a USD 1 trillion economy, confirmed UPSIDA Chairman Mayur Maheshwari.

The efforts include a vital three-lane flyover at EPIP Kasna, intended to alleviate traffic and improve access from major expressways. A suite of road upgrades within Industrial Area Site-5 and EPIP Kasna is also underway, aiming for completion this December, promising smoother industrial operations and transit.

Additionally, comprehensive drainage solutions and sewage treatment initiatives are being implemented to tackle longstanding issues, with significant investments in construction and maintenance signaling a push toward world-class infrastructure. These endeavors aim to transform Surajpur into a magnet for international investors, boosting economic prospects and employment potential across Uttar Pradesh.

