Surajpur's Industrial Leap: UPSIDA's Infrastructure Overhaul

UPSIDA, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is rapidly developing infrastructure in Surajpur's industrial areas to boost economic growth. Key projects include a flyover and drainage improvements to enhance connectivity and address waterlogging, aiming to attract global investors and achieve the state's $1 trillion economy target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 21-12-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 00:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) is expediting crucial infrastructure projects in Surajpur's industrial regions, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, officials disclosed recently. The strategic initiatives are part of the state's ambition to emerge as a USD 1 trillion economy, confirmed UPSIDA Chairman Mayur Maheshwari.

The efforts include a vital three-lane flyover at EPIP Kasna, intended to alleviate traffic and improve access from major expressways. A suite of road upgrades within Industrial Area Site-5 and EPIP Kasna is also underway, aiming for completion this December, promising smoother industrial operations and transit.

Additionally, comprehensive drainage solutions and sewage treatment initiatives are being implemented to tackle longstanding issues, with significant investments in construction and maintenance signaling a push toward world-class infrastructure. These endeavors aim to transform Surajpur into a magnet for international investors, boosting economic prospects and employment potential across Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

