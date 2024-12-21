Surajpur's Industrial Leap: UPSIDA's Infrastructure Overhaul
UPSIDA, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is rapidly developing infrastructure in Surajpur's industrial areas to boost economic growth. Key projects include a flyover and drainage improvements to enhance connectivity and address waterlogging, aiming to attract global investors and achieve the state's $1 trillion economy target.
Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) is expediting crucial infrastructure projects in Surajpur's industrial regions, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, officials disclosed recently. The strategic initiatives are part of the state's ambition to emerge as a USD 1 trillion economy, confirmed UPSIDA Chairman Mayur Maheshwari.
The efforts include a vital three-lane flyover at EPIP Kasna, intended to alleviate traffic and improve access from major expressways. A suite of road upgrades within Industrial Area Site-5 and EPIP Kasna is also underway, aiming for completion this December, promising smoother industrial operations and transit.
Additionally, comprehensive drainage solutions and sewage treatment initiatives are being implemented to tackle longstanding issues, with significant investments in construction and maintenance signaling a push toward world-class infrastructure. These endeavors aim to transform Surajpur into a magnet for international investors, boosting economic prospects and employment potential across Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Cabinet gives nod to 26.46-km Rithala-Kundli corridor of Delhi Metro to enhance connectivity to Haryana: Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Kerala CM, PWD Minister meet Gadkari; review NH projects, propose connectivity boost
"Committed to improving connectivity across country" says PM Modi after cabinet approves Rithala-Kundli corridor under 4th phase of Delhi Metro
Kolkata's Metro Orange Line: A New Connectivity Era
Unlocking Cambodia’s Regional Trade Hub Potential Through Improved Connectivity