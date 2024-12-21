Left Menu

RBI Warns States: Populist Schemes Strain Infrastructure Investment

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) warns that populist schemes like free electricity and transport are affecting the financial health of states, limiting their ability to invest in vital infrastructure. The RBI stresses the need for fiscal consolidation and prioritizing developmental spending for financial stability and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 12:54 IST
RBI Warns States: Populist Schemes Strain Infrastructure Investment
Reserve Bank of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In its latest report, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) warns that populist initiatives such as free electricity, free transport, and monetary aid programs are compromising the financial health of states, curtailing their capacity to invest in essential infrastructure.

The report indicates that while such measures offer immediate relief, they heavily strain state finances, potentially crowding out necessary resources needed for social and economic infrastructure development.

The RBI also flags pressing issues like high debt-to-GDP ratios and ballooning subsidy burdens, urging states to focus on fiscal consolidation and prioritize capital spending to ensure long-term financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024