RBI Warns States: Populist Schemes Strain Infrastructure Investment

In its latest report, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) warns that populist initiatives such as free electricity, free transport, and monetary aid programs are compromising the financial health of states, curtailing their capacity to invest in essential infrastructure.

The report indicates that while such measures offer immediate relief, they heavily strain state finances, potentially crowding out necessary resources needed for social and economic infrastructure development.

The RBI also flags pressing issues like high debt-to-GDP ratios and ballooning subsidy burdens, urging states to focus on fiscal consolidation and prioritize capital spending to ensure long-term financial stability.

