Ukrainian Drone Attacks Shutter Kazan Airport

Ukrainian drones targeted Kazan, Russia, temporarily closing its airport. The attack involved three waves of drones between 7:40 a.m. and 9:20 a.m., with no casualties reported. Authorities cancelled mass events, offering evacuee housing. Kazan's airport and two others faced temporary flight restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 13:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation, Ukrainian drones have taken aim at Kazan, a major city in Russia, leading to the temporary closure of its airport. Reports from Russian media and aviation officials confirmed the incident on Saturday.

According to state news agencies, the drones struck a residential area in Kazan, located roughly 500 miles east of Moscow. The Russian Defence Ministry disclosed that three waves of drones targeted the city between the early morning hours of 7:40 a.m. and 9:20 a.m., yet no casualties have been reported.

The Kazan mayor announced on Telegram that all planned public events would be canceled over the weekend, offering temporary shelter to those displaced. Flights at Kazan airport were suspended, as were operations at two other nearby airports, as per the aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia. Restrictions at Saratov airport were later eased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

