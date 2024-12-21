Left Menu

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Six Lives Near Bengaluru

A container truck overturned on a car, resulting in six fatalities at Nelamangala near Bengaluru. The accident occurred on the outskirts at Talekere, severely impacting traffic flow on National Highway 48. Authorities are investigating the incident's cause to improve road safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-12-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 14:01 IST
A devastating accident on National Highway 48 claimed the lives of six people when a container truck overturned on their car at Nelamangala, police reported on Saturday.

The fatal incident took place near Talekere on the outskirts of Bengaluru, causing significant traffic delays in the area.

Authorities revealed that the large cargo container caused the truck to overturn onto the sedan, leading to the tragic outcome. Efforts are underway to determine the cause of the accident and enhance safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

