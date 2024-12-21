Tragic Highway Accident Claims Six Lives Near Bengaluru

A devastating accident on National Highway 48 claimed the lives of six people when a container truck overturned on their car at Nelamangala, police reported on Saturday.

The fatal incident took place near Talekere on the outskirts of Bengaluru, causing significant traffic delays in the area.

Authorities revealed that the large cargo container caused the truck to overturn onto the sedan, leading to the tragic outcome. Efforts are underway to determine the cause of the accident and enhance safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)