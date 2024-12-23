Tragedy Strikes as Brazilian Bridge Collapses, Spilling Sulfuric Acid into River
A bridge linking two Brazilian states collapsed, resulting in one death and spilling sulfuric acid into the Tocantins River. The failure occurred as vehicles passed, highlighting the bridge's structural inadequacies. Rescue efforts were halted amid concerns over a leaking acid tanker submerged in the river.
A bridge connecting Brazil's northern and northeastern regions collapsed on Sunday, killing at least one person and causing sulfuric acid to spill into the Tocantins River. The incident occurred as vehicles, including a tanker truck carrying sulfuric acid, traversed the 533-meter structure linking Estreito and Aguiarnopolis.
Local officials expressed longstanding concerns about the bridge's ability to support heavy truck traffic. Aguiarnopolis city councilman Elias Junior had been documenting these issues on video when the collapse occurred. Reuters could not verify the video, nor did Junior respond to inquiries.
Rescue efforts involving divers were halted after detecting a sulfuric acid leak from the submerged tanker. Preliminary reports suggest 11 individuals were affected, with multiple vehicles, including two trucks, a car, and a motorcycle, plummeting into the river.
