Skies of Transformation: The Future of Indian Aviation

The Indian aviation industry is bracing for significant changes as it heads into 2025. With mega-mergers and expanding fleets, the sector is set to flourish, although it continues to grapple with supply chain issues.

New norms are being prioritized to combat pilot fatigue and minimize carbon emissions, while concerns persist over airfare fluctuations and hoax bomb threats.

A landmark merger was completed by Air India and Vistara, creating a new powerhouse in the skies. Meanwhile, IndiGo celebrates its 18th anniversary with plans to enhance international connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)