Skies of Transformation: The Future of Indian Aviation
The Indian aviation sector is poised for substantial growth by 2025, highlighted by mega-mergers, increased aircraft orders, and new airport developments. Challenges include supply chain disruptions and rising hoax bomb threats. Airline giants, IndiGo and Air India, dominate the market while regulatory changes aim to boost efficiency and safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 11:30 IST
The Indian aviation industry is bracing for significant changes as it heads into 2025. With mega-mergers and expanding fleets, the sector is set to flourish, although it continues to grapple with supply chain issues.
New norms are being prioritized to combat pilot fatigue and minimize carbon emissions, while concerns persist over airfare fluctuations and hoax bomb threats.
A landmark merger was completed by Air India and Vistara, creating a new powerhouse in the skies. Meanwhile, IndiGo celebrates its 18th anniversary with plans to enhance international connectivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Aviation Industry Faces Surge in Hoax Bomb Threats
Delhi Schools Rocked by Hoax Bomb Threats: Authorities Seek Digital Clues
IndiGo Unveils Business Class Service on Delhi-Bengaluru Route
IndiGo Flight's Emergency Medical Landing in Karachi
Chaos at Istanbul: IndiGo Passengers Stranded Amid Flight Delays