Tragedy on the Outskirts: Software Family Crushed in Road Accident

The investigation into a devastating road accident at Nelamangala, where a family of six was killed, has been fast-tracked by the police. The victims, including a software firm owner, were crushed by a steel-laden truck.

The truck driver claimed a car ahead forced him to swerve, leading to the tragic collision. Police are yet to comment on his statement as a Deputy Superintendent of Police is conducting a thorough probe.

The truck, carrying 26 tonnes of steel, overturned after hitting a road divider, trapping the family's vehicle underneath. Police are scrutinizing CCTV footage and assessing road safety factors as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)