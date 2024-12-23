Tragedy on the Outskirts: Software Family Crushed in Road Accident
A fatal road accident at Nelamangala killed a family of six, including a software firm owner. The incident involved a steel-laden truck swerving to avoid a collision, crushing the family's car. A Deputy Superintendent of Police is leading a detailed investigation, analyzing CCTV footage and road safety aspects.
- Country:
- India
The investigation into a devastating road accident at Nelamangala, where a family of six was killed, has been fast-tracked by the police. The victims, including a software firm owner, were crushed by a steel-laden truck.
The truck driver claimed a car ahead forced him to swerve, leading to the tragic collision. Police are yet to comment on his statement as a Deputy Superintendent of Police is conducting a thorough probe.
The truck, carrying 26 tonnes of steel, overturned after hitting a road divider, trapping the family's vehicle underneath. Police are scrutinizing CCTV footage and assessing road safety factors as part of the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
