Karnataka Unveils Ambaari Utsav Buses Amid Major Transport Upgrade
Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalingareddy inaugurated 20 Ambaari Utsav sleeper buses, enhancing the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) fleet. Additionally, temporary deputation orders for 82 high-scoring Driver-cum-Conductors were distributed. The government sanctioned 5,800 new buses, with 9,000 job openings in transport sector recruitment underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:14 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant boost to Karnataka's transport infrastructure, Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalingareddy inaugurated 20 Ambaari Utsav sleeper buses under the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Tuesday.
The event also saw the distribution of temporary deputation orders to 82 candidates who excelled in a driving test at the Humnabad Training Centre, marking a step to fortify the state's transport workforce.
KSRTC's expansion includes licensed additions of 5,800 new buses and a recruitment drive to fill 9,000 posts, signifying a transformative phase for Karnataka's transport sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- transport
- buses
- KSRTC
- Ambaari Utsav
- Minister
- expansion
- recruitment
- government
- passengers
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions
FSB Cracks Down on Alleged Fraud Ring Aiding Ex-Georgian Minister
CEAT's High-Octane Leap: Acquiring Michelin's Camso Brand to Drive Global Expansion
Israel's foreign minister says it has struck suspected chemical weapons sites in Syria, reports AP.
Ranchi Resident Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Union Minister