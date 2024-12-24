Karnataka Unveils Ambaari Utsav Buses Amid Major Transport Upgrade

In a significant boost to Karnataka's transport infrastructure, Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalingareddy inaugurated 20 Ambaari Utsav sleeper buses under the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Tuesday.

The event also saw the distribution of temporary deputation orders to 82 candidates who excelled in a driving test at the Humnabad Training Centre, marking a step to fortify the state's transport workforce.

KSRTC's expansion includes licensed additions of 5,800 new buses and a recruitment drive to fill 9,000 posts, signifying a transformative phase for Karnataka's transport sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)