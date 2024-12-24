Left Menu

Karnataka Unveils Ambaari Utsav Buses Amid Major Transport Upgrade

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalingareddy inaugurated 20 Ambaari Utsav sleeper buses, enhancing the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) fleet. Additionally, temporary deputation orders for 82 high-scoring Driver-cum-Conductors were distributed. The government sanctioned 5,800 new buses, with 9,000 job openings in transport sector recruitment underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:14 IST
Karnataka Unveils Ambaari Utsav Buses Amid Major Transport Upgrade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to Karnataka's transport infrastructure, Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalingareddy inaugurated 20 Ambaari Utsav sleeper buses under the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Tuesday.

The event also saw the distribution of temporary deputation orders to 82 candidates who excelled in a driving test at the Humnabad Training Centre, marking a step to fortify the state's transport workforce.

KSRTC's expansion includes licensed additions of 5,800 new buses and a recruitment drive to fill 9,000 posts, signifying a transformative phase for Karnataka's transport sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024